U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and German authorities establish mutual aid agreement for enhanced emergency services

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander Col. Reid E. Furman, the Directorate for Emergency Services and German officials from surrounding cities and communities sign a mutual agreement which secures and ensures mutual aid and assistance between the agencies and communities in the event of emergencies, such as fires, floods and other possible hazards.

