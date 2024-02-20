Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and German authorities establish mutual aid agreement for enhanced emergency services

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2024

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander Col. Reid E. Furman, the Directorate for Emergency Services and German officials from surrounding cities and communities sign a mutual agreement which secures and ensures mutual aid and assistance between the agencies and communities in the event of emergencies, such as fires, floods and other possible hazards.

