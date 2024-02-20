U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander Col. Reid E. Furman, the Directorate for Emergency Services and German officials from surrounding cities and communities sign a mutual agreement which secures and ensures mutual aid and assistance between the agencies and communities in the event of emergencies, such as fires, floods and other possible hazards.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 04:55
|Photo ID:
|8249382
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-UA555-1001
|Resolution:
|5762x3241
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and German authorities establish mutual aid agreement for enhanced emergency services, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and German authorities establish mutual aid agreement for enhanced emergency services
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT