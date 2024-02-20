Camp Foster welcomes new US citizens through naturalization ceremony

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Karoll Aguilar-Banegas, an automotive maintenance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Karoll Aguilar-Banegas, an automotive maintenance technician with Combat Logistics Battalion 12, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, listens to closing remarks during a natural ceremony hosted at the community center on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 13, 2024. A total of 19 service members and Status of Forces Agreement personnel gained U.S. citizenship and naturalization certificates, commemorated by a recital of the Oath of Allegiance. After fulfilling the requirements to become a citizen, established by Congress in the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, U.S. citizenship is officially granted to a foreign citizen through a naturalization ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Hailing from a wide variety of cultures and home countries, Marines and Status of Forces Agreement personnel raised their right hand during the Oath of Allegiance and officially became U.S. citizens on Camp Foster, Feb 18.



Every month, the Marine Corps welcomes new U.S. citizens with a naturalization ceremony which signifies new journeys and opportunities in the U.S. The most recent ceremony on Camp Foster welcomed 19 new U.S. citizens, spanning from countries such as Russia, Honduras, Nigeria and more.



“Naturalization ceremonies represent a unique opportunity,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Miguel CortesSantos, legal assistance chief with the Legal Services Support Section, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific. “Some of the individuals may have dreamed for a lifetime of becoming U.S. citizens, and commemorating that through the naturalization ceremony is inspiring.”



CortesSantos has worked in the naturalization section since October, 2023. Ever since he took his current position, he has assisted individuals from all over the globe obtain their citizenship.



“I have witnessed Marines and SOFA personnel gain their U.S. citizenship, originating from countries such as Honduras, Haiti, Mexico, Philippines, and Colombia,” he said. “They come from all walks of life around the world, and for me, being a part of that process is a unique opportunity.”



The naturalization process begins with filing and sending an application form to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The USCIS will examine the application and host an interview at the USCIS field office to review the eligibility for naturalization.



At the end of each naturalization process, CarlosSantos will reach out to the community center to host a naturalization ceremony and will also acquire a guest speaker for each ceremony.



“The ceremony represents their accomplishments,” said CarlosSantos. “With all they have gone through and how long the process could take, the final step to U.S. citizenship is extremely rewarding for all parties involved.”



The ceremony began with the applicants taking their seats while the guest speaker gave opening remarks about the ceremony. Once the guest speaker had finished his opening statements, he raised his right hand signaling the beginning of the Oath of Allegiance. 19 applicants raised their right hands to repeat the Oath of Allegiance.



After finishing their oaths, each applicant took their seat and waited to be individually called to receive their naturalization certificates, closing the final chapter of their naturalization process.



Each new citizen renounced their pre-existing allegiances to their former countries to officially receive new rights and benefits of being a citizen of the U.S.