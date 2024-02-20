I am Navy Medicine honoring Black History Month – HM3 Anaya Taylor

Photo By Douglas Stutz | With February designated as Black History Month, Navy Medicine and Defense Health...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | With February designated as Black History Month, Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency commands such as Naval Hospital Bremerton are recognizing the exceptional service and many contributions of Black military and civilian personnel. When NHB’s Diversity Council sent out a request asking staff members what Black History Month meant to them, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Anaya Taylor knew she had to share. “What does Black History Month mean to me? Black History Month is a spotlight for overlooked pages of history. It illuminates the stories, achievements, and struggles of black individuals,” exclaimed Taylor. “It’s a time to amplify their voices, acknowledge their resilience, and celebrate their individual contributions to culture, society, and the progress of our nation today.” (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer) see less | View Image Page

With February designated as Black History Month, Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency commands such as Naval Hospital Bremerton are recognizing the exceptional service and many contributions of Black military and civilian personnel.



When NHB’s Diversity Council sent out a request asking staff members what Black History Month meant to them, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Anaya Taylor knew she had to share.



“What does Black History Month mean to me? Black History Month is a spotlight for overlooked pages of history. It illuminates the stories, achievements, and struggles of black individuals,” exclaimed Taylor. “It’s a time to amplify their voices, acknowledge their resilience, and celebrate their individual contributions to culture, society, and the progress of our nation today.”



For Taylor, the opportunity to share her thoughts was a natural outpouring of caring and concern.



“I decided to respond to the Diversity Council’s request for Black History Month because I wanted to share my perspective and contribute to a broader conversation about the importance of acknowledging and honoring Black history, culture, and experiences,” said Taylor, from Perry, Georgia and a Perry High School 2016 graduate currently assigned to NHB’s Mental Health department as a behavioral health technician.



Taylor’s personal conviction to help others in need provided compelling motivation for her to pursue a career in Navy Medicine.



“I have always had a strong sense of empathy and compassion,” Taylor said. “I have witnessed first-hand the impact that healthcare professionals can have on the lives of individuals and communities.”



Taylor has been involved with Navy Medicine for three years. Her career began at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.



“What interested me into pursuing a career in Navy Medicine was the opportunity to serve our country while also fulfilling my desire to practice medicine,” noted Taylor. “Additionally, it offered me the chance to work in unique environments, have access to excellent training, benefits, and opportunities for career advancement.”



In her duties as a behavioral health technician, Taylor provides behavioral and mental health care for service members and their families. She also assists psychiatrists and psychologists by performing assessments, crisis triage and management, co-facilitation of therapy groups, short-term counseling, training and education classes, and psychological testing. She is trained to help provide intervention for persons affected by psychological trauma, mental illness, and crisis.



NHB’s Mental Health department pioneered a high level of clinical involvement in 2023, with Taylor and other behavioral health technicians actively engaged in approximately 200 safety checks, nearly 1,100 access-to-care appointments, and 130 group therapy sessions as well as individual patient follow-up care.



Furthermore, along with providing care for over 4,500 Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program patients last year, Taylor and other techs engaged in clinical logistic support, including scheduling approximately 320 screening appointments for those engaged with their command Drug and Alcohol Program Advisors as self-referrals or command referrals, and coordinating appropriate level of care needs for over 300 patients within the clinic or by way of clinical placement through case management.



“I was inspired by personal experiences of not only myself but other individuals facing medical challenges which fueled my desire to make a difference,” continued Taylor. “Joining the Navy provided me with a platform to extend my reach and positively impact the health and well-being of service members, veterans, and their families. My passion for helping and advocating for others drives me to excel every day.”



Taylor’s career path has also given her the opportunity to inspire others to listen, learn and engage in meaningful dialogue about race, identity, and social justice.



“Ultimately, sharing my thoughts on Black History Month can help promote understanding, empathy, and education amongst my peers,” remarked Taylor, who has participated in past Black History Month recognition ceremonies.



“In the past during Black History Month, I was a dancer reenacting the scenes of the underground railroad. I always felt a deep sense of connection to the history and the struggles of those who sought freedom. It was a powerful and emotional experience, as I used my body to convey the fear, courage, resilience, and hope of those who risked everything for freedom. Participating in such a reenactment heightened my awareness of the importance of honoring and remembering this part of history,” related Taylor.



Black History Month is important to our command, Navy Medicine, and the Navy,” added Taylor. “It provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Black service members throughout history, highlighting their bravery, dedication, and sacrifices in service to our nation.



When asked to sum up her Navy Medicine career so far in one sentence, Taylor replied, “My experience with Navy Medicine has been innovative, educational, and fulfilling.”