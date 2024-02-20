I am Navy Medicine honoring Black History Month – HM3 Anaya Taylor

With February designated as Black History Month, Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency commands such as Naval Hospital Bremerton are recognizing the exceptional service and many contributions of Black military and civilian personnel. When NHB’s Diversity Council sent out a request asking staff members what Black History Month meant to them, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Anaya Taylor knew she had to share. “What does Black History Month mean to me? Black History Month is a spotlight for overlooked pages of history. It illuminates the stories, achievements, and struggles of black individuals,” exclaimed Taylor. “It’s a time to amplify their voices, acknowledge their resilience, and celebrate their individual contributions to culture, society, and the progress of our nation today.” (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

