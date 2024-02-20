Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I am Navy Medicine honoring Black History Month – HM3 Anaya Taylor

    I am Navy Medicine honoring Black History Month – HM3 Anaya Taylor

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    With February designated as Black History Month, Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency commands such as Naval Hospital Bremerton are recognizing the exceptional service and many contributions of Black military and civilian personnel. When NHB’s Diversity Council sent out a request asking staff members what Black History Month meant to them, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Anaya Taylor knew she had to share. “What does Black History Month mean to me? Black History Month is a spotlight for overlooked pages of history. It illuminates the stories, achievements, and struggles of black individuals,” exclaimed Taylor. “It’s a time to amplify their voices, acknowledge their resilience, and celebrate their individual contributions to culture, society, and the progress of our nation today.” (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 17:23
    Photo ID: 8248895
    VIRIN: 240221-N-HU933-1004
    Resolution: 2712x2110
    Size: 915.36 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am Navy Medicine honoring Black History Month – HM3 Anaya Taylor, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    I am Navy Medicine honoring Black History Month &ndash; HM3 Anaya Taylor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    black history month
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT