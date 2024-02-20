NAVFAC Southeast awards $45M contract for architect design and related services

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $45 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/quantity contract to Jacbos Government Services Co. on February 20.



The contract is for services at various locations under the cognizance of NAVFAC Southeast.



The contracted work involves professional engineering services for the preparation of design-bid-build documents and design-build request for proposals. This encompasses professional architectural and engineering services, including 100% plans and specifications.



Additionally, services may encompass architectural programming, geotechnical investigation, field investigation, hazardous materials testing, surveying and mapping, cost estimating, DD1391 preparation, and other preliminary project documentation.



No funds were obligated at the time of the award; however, funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued.



This contract was competitively procured via contract opportunities on Sam.gov, with 14 offers received.



Work will be performed at various locations and is expected to be completed by February 2029.

