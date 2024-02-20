U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District Awarded Army Safety and Occupational Health Star

Photo By Dylan Burnell | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District was awarded the prestigious Army...... read more read more Photo By Dylan Burnell | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District was awarded the prestigious Army Safety and Occupational Health Star at a ceremony in Charleston today for their commitment to ensuring a safe work environment. Safety is at the forefront of everything the District does and protecting their most valuable asset, their people, is a top priority. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District was awarded the prestigious Army Safety and Occupational Health Star at a ceremony in Charleston today for their commitment to ensuring a safe work environment. Safety is at the forefront of everything the District does and protecting their most valuable asset, their people, is a top priority.



Member from the U.S. Army Safety Office and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters Safety Office were in attendance to present the award to the District. Following remarks from several speakers about the importance of the award, it was presented to Lt. Col. Robert Nahabedian, Charleston District commander, and Shelia Sollis, Charleston District chief of safety. The ceremony concluded with the raising of the Army SOH flag outside of the Charleston District headquarters.



The Army Safety and Occupational Health Management System (ASOHMS) provides a framework for United States Army organizations to systematically manage their safety and occupational health programs, protect soldiers, civilians, and property from workplace risks and hazards, and, ultimately, achieve an organization’s goal of mission readiness.



Commands and organizations incrementally implement the ASOHMS and achieve increasing levels of maturity with positive results. Successfully completing a comprehensive third-party final assessment results in the award of an “Army SOH Star”.



To date, only five Districts/centers of the fifty-two within USACE have achieved this prestigious award since the program’s inception in 2018. This honor recognizes the hard work and dedication of district employees in adhering to the best safety practices.



“Today, as we accept the Army SOH Star award, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of our district employees,” said Lt. Col. Robert Nahabedian, district commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District. “Your dedication to safety, day in and day out, is truly commendable. Safety isn't just a protocol for us; it's a way of life. From our QA personnel to our EM team, your commitment to prioritizing safety in every task is evident.”



The ceremony was officiated by Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, commanding general, South Atlantic Division, USACE



In 2018, the District implemented the program in stages with plans to have it fully operational in 2023. Throughout the process, the District was able to protect and preserve valuable USACE employees and equipment assets; transform the compliance-based US Army occupational safety and health program to a performance management system; and establish a world-class safety and occupational health culture across the District focused on continuous improvement.



In February of 2023, the Charleston District completed all the necessary steps and evaluations to be awarded the Army SOH Star.