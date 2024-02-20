Courtesy Photo | Graphic honoring MSC's 75th Anniversary for MSC75 Blast From the Past series featuring...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Graphic honoring MSC's 75th Anniversary for MSC75 Blast From the Past series featuring USNS Mississinewa (T-AO 144). see less | View Image Page

USS Mississinewa (T-AO 144) was one of the Navy’s largest fleet oilers was transferred to U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command in 1976. Mississinewa was the first of six Neosho-class oilers turned over to MSC to provide replenishment support for the Navy.



The Neosho oilers replaced the older and smaller fleet support oilers, like the USNS Marias and USNS Taluga, both built during World War II as Navy T-3 oilers.



Mississinewa operated primarily on the U.S. East Coast and the Mediterranean theater for U.S. 6th Fleet supporting operations in the Middle East including Operation Blue Bat, a response to the 1958 Lebanon crisis.



Mississinewa was decommissioned Nov. 15, 1976, and placed in service with Military Sealift Command as USNS Mississinewa (T-AO 144) continuing service with a crew of civilian mariners until 1991 and was struck from the Naval Vessel Register in 1994.



Pictured (USS Mississinewa conducts an underway replenishment-at-sea with USS Dyess (DDR-880) during exercise ‘Big Game,’ Feb. 3, 1962).