Tomorrow’s Tech Leaders: NIWC Atlantic Cultivates HBCU Talent Pipeline in South Carolina

Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic signed its fourth partnership agreement with a South Carolina historically black college and university (HBCU) on Feb. 20 to continue developing pipelines of high-tech talent in the region.



Denmark Technical College became the latest school of South Carolina’s HBCUs to sign an educational partnership agreement (EPA) with NIWC Atlantic in the post-Pandemic era. The three others were Benedict College, Morris College and South Carolina State University.



EPAs serve the dual purpose of providing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education to schools and research organizations while also opening doors to college graduates seeking government careers in cybersecurity, technical management, data science, software engineering and information/operational technology.



To support Denmark — the only two-year HBCU in the state — NIWC Atlantic will make STEM resources and technical assistance available to students and faculty alike.



“NIWC Atlantic invests in STEM outreach to African American and minority communities across our enterprise to not only inspire and educate the next generation of scientists and engineers but also develop a diverse technical workforce capable of tackling our most complex warfighting challenges,” said Peter C. Reddy, NIWC Atlantic executive director. “What our team has recently accomplished with our state’s HBCUs is truly remarkable, as it will keep us forging ahead to unlock the potential of young people in South Carolina — our technology leaders of tomorrow.”



The EPA signing coincided with South Carolina’s annual HBCU Day, which Gov. Henry McMaster launched two years ago to occur the third Tuesday of every February in recognition of the historical and ongoing contributions of HBCUs.



Strong outreach to South Carolina HBCUs is nothing new for members of NIWC Atlantic’s STEM Program, said Shawn Frazier, who leads the program’s HBCU/Minority Institutions (MI) outreach efforts.



“Our engagement with HBCUs has been an integral part of the STEM Program from its inception,” he said.



Under the leadership of NIWC Atlantic’s former STEM Program director, Shanda Johnson, NIWC Atlantic has a celebrated history of leveraging the command’s world-class workforce to build a strong foundation of STEM outreach and education to HBCUs.



STEM support to HBCUs thrives in the grassroots of NIWC Atlantic, found in initiatives like the annual training cybersecurity expert Bill Littleton has volunteered to provide hundreds of Morris College students and faculty. Over the years, NIWC Atlantic’s STEM Program has also reached out to many elementary and secondary schools, with an emphasis on working among the most underserved communities.



“I am continually amazed and impressed to witness the hard work of our STEM Program’s events and initiatives,” said Capt. Nicole Nigro, NIWC Atlantic commanding officer. “It’s a telling legacy, and one that we acknowledge and celebrate with each passing year.”



Continuing now under the leadership of Kelly Thompson and Tonya Hamann, the NIWC Atlantic STEM Program has seen hundreds of employees volunteer their time to thousands of underprivileged students, as the command’s STEM program continues making its mark in South Carolina.



Thompson said the value NIWC Atlantic leadership places on STEM outreach has been a galvanizing force for success. “Plus, through the efforts of so many dedicated NIWC Atlantic volunteers, our program positively impacts thousands of students every year, and we are so proud to be a part of something so important.”



Building on the tradition of volunteerism, initiative and hard work within NIWC Atlantic’s STEM Program, a recent catalyst for South Carolina HBCU engagement has been the Palmetto Tech Bridge (PTB), an outreach arm of NIWC Atlantic in South Carolina and part of a global Department of the Navy innovation network called NavalX.



Under the leadership of Erik Gardner, NIWC Atlantic’s PTB acts as a bridge to industry and academia, strengthening national security and the region’s economy through initiatives that bring together technology experts, thought-leaders and STEM learners.



“NIWC Atlantic is uniquely positioned, by way of our many other state and federal programs and partnerships, to grow our outreach to HBCUs and powerfully develop their technical workforce and research potential,” Gardner said. “As integral members of this diverse and talented community, NIWC Atlantic is committed to championing the next generation of pioneers who will not only defend the American way of life but will also enhance our thriving and growing tech ecosystem in South Carolina and beyond.”



In addition to South Carolina, NIWC Atlantic also maintains an EPA with Hampton University, an HBCU near NIWC Atlantic’s Hampton Roads location in Virginia.