Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tomorrow’s Tech Leaders: NIWC Atlantic Cultivates HBCU Talent Pipeline in South Carolina

    Tomorrow’s Tech Leaders: NIWC Atlantic Cultivates HBCU Talent Pipeline in South Carolina

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Wendy Jamieson 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Denmark Technical College became the latest school of South Carolina’s eight HBCUs to sign an educational partnership agreement (EPA) with NIWC Atlantic in the post-Pandemic era. The three others were Benedict College, Morris College and South Carolina State University.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 08:27
    Photo ID: 8247951
    VIRIN: 240220-O-RN894-4854
    Resolution: 1200x1200
    Size: 440.66 KB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tomorrow’s Tech Leaders: NIWC Atlantic Cultivates HBCU Talent Pipeline in South Carolina, by Wendy Jamieson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NIWC Atlantic
    HBCUs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT