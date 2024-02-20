Multifunctional Sustainment NCOs serve in key positions

Photo By Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman | Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Baldwin, former petroleum specialist and current motor...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman | Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Baldwin, former petroleum specialist and current motor transport operator, and command sergeant major of the 406th Army Field Support Bridgae, Fort Campbell, Kentucky serves as a multifunctional sustainment NCO. His was distinguished by his ability to excel in multiple roles, stemming from personal and professional experience, and combat operations. Unlike the specialized roles of the past, multifunctional NCOs are trained to operate across different functions, seamlessly transitioning between tasks as per the demands of the mission. see less | View Image Page

In modern military operations, adaptability and versatility have become paramount qualities for effective leadership. One significant development in this regard is the emergence of multifunctional sustainment noncommissioned officers, who play diverse roles across various domains within the Army. This paradigm shift signifies a distinctive move towards a more agile and flexible NCO cohort.



Multifunctional NCOs are distinguished by their ability to excel in multiple roles, stemming from personal and professional experience, and combat operations. Unlike the specialized roles of the past, these NCOs are trained to operate across different functions, seamlessly transitioning between tasks as per the demands of the mission.



“The term multifunctional NCO means the ability to learn something about a lot of things,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Baldwin, former petroleum specialist and current motor transport operator, and command sergeant major of the 406th Army Field Support Bridgae, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



Baldwin started out as a petroleum specialist where he worked in a motorpool in a chemical company and gained experience in maintenance. He was then reclassed to a motor transport operator.



“I've served in a multitude of various types of organizations to include multiple forward support companies in field artillery FSC, light infantry and Stryker units,” said Baldwin. “Being able to serve in a multitude of duty assignments in different types of organizations allowed me to gather that experience to learn and grow and to become a multifunctional NCO.”



Much like Baldwin’s experience, Command Sgt. Maj. George Warren served in a multitude of positions from combat aviation echelon, field artillery brigade, and a distribution platoon where he worked with petroleum specialists and transported ammunition. A motor transport operator, he currently serves as the command sergeant major for the 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell.



“I started here in 101st as a young private where I actually distributed fuel throughout the formation even when we went down range to Iraq,” said Warren.



This progression in leadership has evolved by the nature of large-scale combat operations which demands versatility and adaptability from sustainment Soldiers. The traditional model of having separate specialists for each domain often led to inefficiencies and limited interoperability.

Multifunctional NCOs bridge these gaps by possessing a holistic understanding of military operations and being capable of integrating various elements to achieve mission success.



“We don't have to be subject matter experts at everything, but we have to have an understanding of what's going on around us and that's what gives us the ability to leverage those systems to be great and improve our position in our team and our team's position,” said Sgt. Maj. Larry Dunaway, a motor transport operator, 88 CMF Branch Sergeant Major at U.S. Army Human Resources Command and upcoming command sergeant major for a brigade support battalion on Fort Campbell.



Dunaway served in multiple assignments to include an ordinance company, composite truck companies, brigade support battalion, ordnance company, light infantry brigade to develop skills as a multifunctional NCO.



The multifunctional approach enhances the resilience of military units by enabling them to respond effectively to dynamic and unpredictable situations. Whether it's conducting reconnaissance, providing medical aid, or coordinating logistics, these NCOs are equipped with the skills and knowledge to handle diverse challenges on the battlefield.



“I think it's key for seniors, especially senior NCOs, to understand it is imperative that we understand sustainment in its totality because ultimately we are tasked to provide top notch themes and to ensure that the battle is able to continue,” said Baldwin. “Become familiar with it because there is going to come a time where you are looked at as a senior sustainer and not by your CMF, and that's what's going to help us move into the Army of 2030 in order to fight and win.”



The transition towards multifunctional NCOs also reflects a broader cultural shift within the military, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, continuous learning, and leadership at all levels.



“For 23 years I have been in various types of companies similar to those that make up a Brigade Support Battalion. I feel that all my past experiences have prepared me for my current position,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Antonia Silva-Warren, motor transport operator and the command sergeant major of the 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Bridgae Combat team, 101st Airborne Division. He has also served in numerous positions to include a maintenance company, aviation, and boat company.



Becoming a multifunctional NCO is not without its challenges, as it requires substantial investments in training, resources, and organizational restructuring, as well as a professional mindset to foster a culture of versatility and adaptability.



“The one key component that led me to be a multifunctional NCO is being a good team player. I understood my role within an organization and was committed to the team while having a good attitude,” said Silva-Warren. “I think it is more important to be a multifunctional NCO today more than ever. To support multidomain and large-scale operations, NCOs need to be ready for the unexpected by refining in the basic sustainment skills and working together as a team.”



The rise of multifunctional NCOs represents a paradigm shift in military leadership, driven by the need for adaptability, versatility, and agility in modern warfare and to support large-scale combat operations. By embracing this new model, sustainment Soldiers can cultivate dynamic leaders capable of meeting the challenges of the 21st century battlefield with resilience and innovation.



Through comprehensive career developmental opportunities, these four command sergeant majors represent the beginning of this generations multifunctional NCO community.