Multifunctional Sustainment NCOs serve in key positions

Sgt. Maj. Larry Dunaway, a motor transport operator, 88 CMF Branch Sergeant Major at U.S. Army Human Resources Command and upcoming command sergeant major for a brigade support battalion on Fort Campbell serves as a multifunctional sustainment NCO. He was distinguished by his ability to excel in multiple roles, stemming from personal and professional experience, and combat operations. Unlike the specialized roles of the past, multifunctional NCOs are trained to operate across different functions, seamlessly transitioning between tasks as per the demands of the mission.

