Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Multifunctional Sustainment NCOs serve in key positions

    Multifunctional Sustainment NCOs serve in key positions

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Sgt. Maj. Larry Dunaway, a motor transport operator, 88 CMF Branch Sergeant Major at U.S. Army Human Resources Command and upcoming command sergeant major for a brigade support battalion on Fort Campbell serves as a multifunctional sustainment NCO. He was distinguished by his ability to excel in multiple roles, stemming from personal and professional experience, and combat operations. Unlike the specialized roles of the past, multifunctional NCOs are trained to operate across different functions, seamlessly transitioning between tasks as per the demands of the mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8248342
    VIRIN: 240221-A-LP637-4138
    Resolution: 1300x1261
    Size: 141.94 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multifunctional Sustainment NCOs serve in key positions, by SGM Shelia Fourman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Multifunctional Sustainment NCOs serve in key positions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Sustainment
    Multifunctional Sustainment NCO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT