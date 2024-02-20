First of its kind Warrant Officer Candidate School Equips Future Army Officers from all Components

In a significant development, the Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) at Ft. McClellan is the first to train and graduate candidates from each component of the Army. This is the first of many joint classes that the Alabama National Guard (ALNG) will train due to an increasing need for warrant officers force-wide.



"This collaboration underscores the Alabama National Guard's capability to fulfill Active Duty missions when called upon," said ALNG Command Chief Warrant Officer James Jolly. "It demonstrates our readiness and ability to effectively train candidates from all components."



According to Jolly, the mission is approved for Fiscal Years 2024 through 2026, with each component allocated a specific number of seats annually. Over the course of the next three years WOCS at Ft. McClellan will train approximately 360 active, 372 guard, and 348 reserve Soldiers.



“We’re committed to fostering officers of character," said Chief Warrant Officer Matthew Otwell, the WOCS course manager. “We shape our graduates to be dedicated lifelong learners and to selfless service of their subordinates, superiors, and nation.”



Reflecting on their experiences, graduates expressed appreciation for the intensive yet rewarding nature of the program.



“I would say that this school was very intense and productive. I never felt that I was just standing by,” said Army Reserve CW1 Abel Chavarin from the 301st Military Intelligence Battalion. “I think one of the bigger things I learned was how leadership works behind the scenes, I’ve never had that exposure at my unit.”



“I was super humble being around Guard and Reserve just brings so much different experience that I am not used to,” said Active Duty CW1 Nicholas Rodriguez from the 101st Airborne Division. “I have one profession and I do the same thing all the time, and I’m very good at it but I think that people that can balance multiple careers bring a lot of experience, and I was able to take a lot away from that.”



According to Otwell, the course is 28 days long and is led by Training, Advising, and Counseling (TAC) Officers, along with academic instructors, that provide comprehensive education, coaching, mentoring, and training to candidates, preparing them to assume the responsibilities of a U.S. Army officer. Throughout the rigorous curriculum, candidates engage in experiential learning events, including warrior tasks and battle drills, which offer invaluable leadership opportunities and reinforce operational environment lessons.



“Our school stands as a crucial institution in shaping the future leaders of the Army, National Guard, and Reserves,” said Otwell. “With its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, we remain at the forefront of officer education and development.”

