MSC75 Blast From the Past - USNS Taluga (T-AO 62)

This year, we celebrate 75 years of Maritime Excellence. Since 1949, U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command has been the premier maritime logistics and special mission provider to the U.S. Navy and the Department of Defense. To honor MSC’s significance impact on the maritime environment we’ll take a look back at some of the vessels that were the framework for the MSC fleet as we know it today with our #MSC75 Blast from the Past series, and what better way to start than with the first?



In 1972, the Cimarron-class oiler USS Taluga (T-AO 62) was turned over to MSC, and after an overhaul, USNS Taluga (T-AO 62) became the first MSC fleet support oiler.



Laid down under a Maritime Commission contract Dec. 23, 1943, at Sparrows Point, Maryland, by the Bethlehem Steel Co, Taluga launched July 10, 1944 and it was delivered to the U.S. Navy in Norfolk, Virginia, on Aug. 25, 1944.



During World War II, Taluga served primarily in the Pacific theatre of operations, and provided petroleum products where needed to combat ships. Taluga was awarded four battle stars during World War II, four during the Korean War, and six campaign stars during the Vietnam War.



After transfer to MSC in May of 1972, the vessel deployed to the Western Pacific manned with a civilian mariner crew of 105, and a 16-member military detachment to handle communications. Five years later, in May 1977, Taluga conducted its 1000th replenishment at sea with USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63) off the coast of Southern California.



The advantages of having a civilian crew were favorable and proved highly productive since the mariners were experienced professionals able to perform a variety of shipboard tasks. In addition, the overall cost for the ship’s operation was about half the cost of a military-manned oiler, $3.6 million a year as compared to $6.6 million.



USNS Taluga continued to carry out numerous missions for MSC and was officially struck from the Naval Vessel Register in 1992.