    Meet Your Recruiter – Staff Sgt. James Holder

    TUPELO, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Story by Emily Berard-Boutte 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    Tupelo, MS. —— Staff Sgt. James Holder joined the Army to gain experience and knowledge while serving his country, and his recruiting assignment in Tupelo is the perfect opportunity to fulfill that desire to give back to the community.

    “My goal as a Recruiter is to help younger people in my community achieve the goals they have set for themselves. Whether that’s going to college or traveling the world,” Holder said.

    Holder enlisted out of Madison County, Alabama as a 25L Telecommunications Installer/Maintainer in 2013 immediately after graduating high school.

    “I was not very keen on going to college when I was in high school but wasn’t sure what to do with my life,” Holder said. “Joining the Army provided the structure and stability I needed to decide on my future and start college for a Human Resources Management degree.”

    Holder seized the opportunity to reclassify as a 68W Combat Medic, deploying to Kirkuk and Taji, Iraq while stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska.

    His time at Fort Wainwright remains a highlight of his Army career. “Going to Alaska was an experience I never imagined myself doing. I got to experience the Aurora Lights and see what 8 feet of snow looked like,” Holder said.

    Holder works with students from Tupelo High School, Okolona High School, Aberdeen High School, Amory High School, South Pontotoc High School, North Pontotoc High School, Pontotoc High School, East Union High School, Houston High School, Ingomar High School, Saltillo High School, and Itawamba Community College.

    For more information about career opportunities and benefits in the U.S. Army, contact James.r.holder53.mil@army.mil, (622)-360-5778, or visit him at the Tupelo Recruiting Station at 3893 North Gloster St., Suite A, Tupelo, MS 38801.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024
    Location: TUPELO, MS, US
