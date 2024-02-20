U.S. Navy Sailor Pursues Olympic Dream Through Wrestling

Edison, New Jersey native and U.S. Navy Religious Programs Specialist 3 (RP3) Jordan Warren, was recently provided an opportunity to leverage his passion and skill in professional wrestling. RP3 Warren serves as a chaplain’s assistant with Marine Aircraft Logistics Squadron 24, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. He is on a mission to achieve his childhood dream of competing at the Olympics.



The journey that ultimately landed Warren a position on the All-Navy Wrestling team began when he first stepped onto the wrestling mat in the 5th grade. His dedication to the sport continued throughout middle and high school. After high school, Warren enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He feared his days of competitive wrestling would be behind him, or at least on hold. Little did he know, the opportunity to pursue his passion would present itself shortly after he arrived at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.



"A member of the All-Navy Wrestling team reached out to MALS-24 advertising the opportunity. Eventually, the word reached me. I knew I had to compete for a position on the team." Warren remarked.



Warren recently completed the rigorous two-week trial at Naval Base Kitsap in Washington, earning himself a spot on the All-Navy Wrestling team. Now, with his sights set on the Armed Forces Championships in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Warren prepares to face off against elite wrestlers from every branch of the U.S. military, including the Coast Guard and Space Force. Victory at this event could give him the chance to represent the United States on the Olympic stage.



The prospect of competing at the Olympics has been a driving force for Warren since childhood. As a child, he was introduced to Olympic-level wrestlers and developed an aspiration to follow in their footsteps.



"Growing up, I was around wrestlers who’d competed at the Olympic level, and I looked up to them. Knowing them made me want to focus and make it to that same point.”



Of course, Warren making it out to Washington and Colorado would not have been possible without his command’s approval. MALS-24 granted and provided him Temporary Additional Duty (TAD) orders that can be extended upon his winning of the Armed Forces Championship. Until his return from the competitions, he is allowed to focus solely on his preparation for the upcoming tournaments.



“My unit was extremely supportive of me trying out for the team. It was last-minute, but everyone, from the commanding officer, all the way down to the medical personnel, was excited for me.”



With his own journey unfolding, Warren offers words of encouragement to fellow service members who may have similar aspirations but are unaware of the opportunities available to them or may be apprehensive about trying out.



"Do your research and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Don’t let anyone tell you 'no' or, 'you can’t do it'. You are your own best advocate.”



Warren's story serves as an inspirational example of service members who balance the demands of military life and their personal ambitions. As he steps onto the wrestling mat, Warren dedicates himself to achieving his dreams, inspiring others to embrace their passions and go for the gold, both in and out of the uniform.

Date Posted: 02.20.2024