    RP3 Warren Poses with Teammates

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Navy RP3 Jordan Warren (2nd from the left) with Marine Aircraft Logistics Squadron 24, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, poses with teammates for a group photo at Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2024. Warren was granted a temporary additional duty to join the All-Navy wrestling team and compete with the goal of representing the United States in the Olympics. (courtesy photo by RP3 Jordan Warren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 13:23
    Location: HI, US
