U.S. Navy RP3 Jordan Warren (2nd from the left) with Marine Aircraft Logistics Squadron 24, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, poses with teammates for a group photo at Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2024. Warren was granted a temporary additional duty to join the All-Navy wrestling team and compete with the goal of representing the United States in the Olympics. (courtesy photo by RP3 Jordan Warren)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 13:23
|Photo ID:
|8246738
|VIRIN:
|240215-M-PI012-2614
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|657.98 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RP3 Warren Poses with Teammates, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
