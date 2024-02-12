RP3 Warren Poses with Teammates

U.S. Navy RP3 Jordan Warren (2nd from the left) with Marine Aircraft Logistics Squadron 24, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, poses with teammates for a group photo at Colorado Springs, Colorado, Feb. 15, 2024. Warren was granted a temporary additional duty to join the All-Navy wrestling team and compete with the goal of representing the United States in the Olympics. (courtesy photo by RP3 Jordan Warren)

