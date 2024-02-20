DoD TAP education workshop guides military to higher education

RAF ALCONBURY, England -- Transitioning out of the military presents challenges in navigating civilian life, including education and finances. Recognizing this, the 423rd Air Base Group Military & Family Readiness Center offers guidance and resources, empowering service members to achieve a smoother transition into civilian society.



One workshop, called Managing Your Education, equips service members, DoD civilians and their families with information about higher education to support their career goals.



“My biggest hope is that they graduate with a degree that they're happiest with, and debt free,” said Arthur Pinzon, 423rd Force Support Squadron chief of education and training. “Colleges and degree plans are intimidating. The goal is to help them find a pathway to pick a school, pick a degree plan, and understand their finances that they're going to receive while they're getting their education.”



Pinzon teaches the education workshop and shares his wealth of knowledge with military members and dependents. His recent February class brought together Air Force, Navy and civilian students.



“It's making us aware of all the resources that we're going to have available to us, which I think is always important because transitioning out of the military is scary,” said Kiani McConnell, a Navy spouse and recent veteran. “You always want to make sure that you're using every resource that you have at hand.”



The Managing Your Education workshop is part of the DoD Transition Assistance Program (TAP). TAP equips retiring and separating military members and DoD civilians, as well as their family members, with the tools and training necessary for a successful move into civilian life.



Alexis Altamirano, 423rd Force Support Squadron Military & Family Readiness Center community readiness consultant, works with instructors to present a variety of classes for military members and dependents.



“MY Education is just one of several career/professional development workshops we showcase at the MFRC/FSS,” said Altamirano. “We really do try to offer as much as possible to prepare the total military community to reach their goals. It's also particularly important to me that service members understand this is not just a workshop exclusive to transitioning members, but that it is critical to take advantage of classes like this as early as possible in your career. It is never too early to learn about the resources and benefits at your disposal and to utilize them for planning purposes. You don't have to be getting out of the military in the next year or couple years for you and/or your family to participate in a foundational education class. In fact, the sooner, the better!”



For more information or to sign up for classes, which will be held in August, please contact your local M&FRC.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 12:33 Story ID: 464278 Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD TAP education workshop guides military to higher education, by SSgt Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.