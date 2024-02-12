Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD TAP education workshop guides military to higher education [Image 1 of 3]

    DoD TAP education workshop guides military to higher education

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Arthur Pinzon, 423rd Force Support Squadron chief of education and training, teaches the Managing your Education workshop Feb. 8, 2024 at RAF Alconbury, England. The 423rd Air Base Group Military & Family Readiness Center offers guidance and resources, empowering service members to achieve a smoother transition into civilian society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8246664
    VIRIN: 240208-F-IM475-1001
    Resolution: 3766x2511
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD TAP education workshop guides military to higher education [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoD TAP education workshop guides military to higher education
    DoD TAP education workshop guides military to higher education
    DoD TAP education workshop guides military to higher education

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DoD TAP education workshop guides military to higher education

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    Education
    501 CSW
    501CSW
    Light the Way

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT