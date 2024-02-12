NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Sailors Recognized during Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sailor of the Year Awards Banquet

Courtesy Photo | Senior Sailor of the Year RS1 Sheldon K. Talaro and Sailor of the Year RS2 Roma A....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Senior Sailor of the Year RS1 Sheldon K. Talaro and Sailor of the Year RS2 Roma A. Adesiyan with Sasebo Site Director CDR Michael Rigoni and CFAS Site Sasebo USO Representatives. see less | View Image Page

Two NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka Site Sasebo Sailors were recognized for their achievements during the Sailor of the Year banquet and ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) in February.



Retail Specialist 1st Class (RS1) Shelton K. Talaro was selected as NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s Senior Sailor of the Year for his performance as the acting leading chief petty officer at the NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Sasebo Post Office.

Talaro directly led eight Sailors, 12 master labor contract (MLC) employees, four Reservist, and supervised six summer hire high school students. Under his leadership, his team provided postal customer service and support to nine homeported ships, 43 visiting ships, and 41 combat logistics force (CLF) ship load-outs. They also supported 52 tenant commands and over six thousand community members across two dispersed post offices.



Additionally, Talaro oversaw the processing of 1.8 million pounds of Personal and Accountable Mail and was responsible for coordinating loading evolutions in support of two Carrier Strike Groups (CVN 68 and CVN 76) and three Amphibious Assault Readiness Groups (LHA 6, LHA 7 and LHD 8) deployed in the Seventh Fleet Area of Operations.



"My team and Sailors are the reason that I was selected,” said Talaro. “They trusted and supported me as their leader. We approached everyday with optimism, knowing that days would be long and sometimes without immediate appreciation. I was in disbelief at first to receive this significant level of recognition competing against my peers. A sense of happiness and pride overwhelmed me, knowing all that I have done was not unnoticed."



Retail Specialist 2nd Class (RS2) Rome A. Adesiyan was selected as NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s Sailor of the Year for his performance as the post office assistant lead petty officer at the NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Sasebo Post Office.

Adesiyan directly supervised five Sailors, twelve MLCs, two TAD USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Sailors, and six summer hire high school students. Under his leadership, his team provided postal and logistics support to nine homeported ships, 32 visiting ships, and 13 CLF ship load-outs while serving 52 tenant commands, and over six thousand CFAS community members.



Additionally, Adesiyan coordinated the loading and delivery of over 300 thousand pounds of mail and service for two Carrier Strike Groups (CVN 68 and CVN 76) and three Amphibious Assault Readiness Groups (LHA 6, LHA 7 and LHD 8) deployed in the Seventh Fleet Area of Operations.



"It felt great to be recognized for the hard work and dedication I've demonstrated with my postal team,” said Adesiyan. “I show up every day ready to give my best, regardless of the situation. This is a testament to everyone that mentored and brought me up as a man and a Sailor. Without them, there would be no me."



The Sailor of the Year banquet is an annual event that recognizes the Sailors of the Year selected by CFAS and Sasebo-area commands for their leadership skills, work ethic, and command involvement throughout the year.



"NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is a large, geographically dispersed command that has a lot of amazing Sailors doing great work in support of forward deployed naval forces,” said Sasebo Site Director Cmdr. Michael Rigoni. “That is why for me it is very fulfilling to see RS1 Talaro and RS2 Adesiyan be recognized command-wide for their hard work and dedication to the mission. This banquet and ceremony onboard CFAS was very important to celebrate and recognize not only their great work, but the great work of so many other Sailors here in Sasebo."



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.