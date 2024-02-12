Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka - Site Sasebo Sailors of the Year [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka - Site Sasebo Sailors of the Year

    JAPAN

    02.01.2024

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Senior Sailor of the Year RS1 Sheldon K. Talaro and Sailor of the Year RS2
    Roma A. Adesiyan with Sasebo Site Director CDR Michael Rigoni and CFAS Site
    Sasebo USO Representatives.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8246008
    VIRIN: 240202-N-QQ852-2508
    Resolution: 1286x857
    Size: 157.89 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Senior Sailor of the Year - NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Sasebo
    Sailor of the Year
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka - Site Sasebo Sailors of the Year

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Sailors Recognized during Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sailor of the Year Awards Banquet

    NAVSUP
    Naval Supply Systems Command
    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka
    NAVSUP FLC Site Sasebo
    Sailor of the Year 2023

