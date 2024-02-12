The 98th Medical Detachment, specializing in Combat and Operational Stress Control (COSC), deployed to South Korea as part of the 65th Medical Brigade’s mission to provide essential healthcare services. The detachment is tasked with a critical role in supporting the mental and emotional well-being of military personnel stationed in Korea, particularly in high-stress operational environments. The detachment brings specialized expertise to address combat and operational stress, ensuring that service members receive the care necessary to maintain their mental resilience and overall readiness for Korea’s “Fight Tonight” mission.



Besides providing increased behavioral health resources for Soldiers in Korea, the 98th Medical Detachment is also focused on prevention, meeting with commanders and stakeholders to address specific needs. The 98th Medical Detachment will also take on a significant role in Newcomers’ Orientations and SHARP Ambassador briefs to speak on key topics such as emotional regulation, effective communication, and sleep hygiene. Their deployment underscores the commitment of the Army to prioritize comprehensive healthcare, emphasizing the significance of mental health support in challenging environments while executing military operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 21:32 Story ID: 464248 Location: KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 65th Medical Brigade receives 98th Medical Detachment (Combat and Operational Stress Control) for a Rotation in the Korean Theater of Operations, by MAJ Rebecca Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.