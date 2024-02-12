Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    65th Medical Brigade Support to ASEAN mission in the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    12.07.2023

    Story by Maj. Rebecca Lambert 

    65th Medical Brigade

    Soldiers from 65th Medical Brigade participated in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) Project-based Community Medical Deployment to provide Medical Aid Provision in the Philippines. During the two-week mission 1LT Glory Owe and SSG Kenneth Royal, conducted multiple courses in Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Community Mosquito Vector Control with Australian and Filipino counterparts to both military and civilian public health audiences.

    The ASEAN mission culminated in a closing ceremony at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines attended by 15 different countries and MG Paula C. Lodi, the 18th MEDCOM Commanding General. This engagement highlighted the value of preventative medicine to health security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Command’s (INDOPACOM) area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 21:32
    Story ID: 464246
    Location: PH
    Medical Aid

    TAGS

