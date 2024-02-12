Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    73rd Annual 38th Parallel Healthcare Training Symposium

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.29.2023

    Story by Maj. Rebecca Lambert 

    65th Medical Brigade

    65th Medical Brigade hosted the 73rd Annual 38th Parallel Healthcare Training Symposium from 6-8 November 2023, fostering an exchange of medical knowledge and collaboration within military healthcare. This year’s theme was “Battlefield of the Future,” where medical professionals, researchers, and practitioners gathered to share their knowledge in the latest advancements in battlefield medicine to innovative approaches in health care for military personnel.

    The symposium also saw active participation from host nation hospitals and the Republic of Korea (ROK) military, adding a dimension of international collaboration. The involvement of local healthcare institutions and the ROK military not only enriched the symposium with diverse perspectives but also emphasized the importance of cooperative efforts in the delivery of healthcare for military personnel.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 20:53
    Story ID: 464245
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    38th Parallel Healthcare Training Symposium
    73rd Annual

