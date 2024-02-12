65th Medical Brigade hosted the 73rd Annual 38th Parallel Healthcare Training Symposium from 6-8 November 2023, fostering an exchange of medical knowledge and collaboration within military healthcare. This year’s theme was “Battlefield of the Future,” where medical professionals, researchers, and practitioners gathered to share their knowledge in the latest advancements in battlefield medicine to innovative approaches in health care for military personnel.



The symposium also saw active participation from host nation hospitals and the Republic of Korea (ROK) military, adding a dimension of international collaboration. The involvement of local healthcare institutions and the ROK military not only enriched the symposium with diverse perspectives but also emphasized the importance of cooperative efforts in the delivery of healthcare for military personnel.

