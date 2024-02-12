65TH Medical Brigade and the Annual HOGUK Field Training Exercise

65TH Medical Brigade conducted training with Republic of Korea-Army (ROKA) counterparts in the annual HOGUK exercise executed in October 2023. HOGUK is a field training exercise involving the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps from both the U.S. and South Korean military forces. 65TH Medical Brigade participated in the exercise and focused on combined medical interoperability to build readiness and medical treatment in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) environment. The training ensured that the combined forces are prepared to handle medical emergencies and casualties in a realistic and challenging environment. This inclusion highlighted the holistic approach to military readiness, recognizing that effective medical support is integral to successful military operations.



65TH Medical Brigade and the ROKA’s active participation in the HOGUK exercise showcased the commitment of both nations to South Korea’s defense, further strengthening the ties between the U.S. and South Korean military forces.

