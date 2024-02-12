Anchors Aweigh! 130 Years of Tradition

The United States Navy is one of the most powerful and respected military forces in the world, and behind the success of the U.S. Navy are Chief Petty Officers (CPOs). From their early beginnings in the 1800s to their critical role in World War II and beyond, Chiefs have been instrumental in shaping the U.S. Navy.

​The history of the CPO can be traced back to the 19th century. During this time, the Navy was in its infancy and the ranks were filled with young Sailors who were inexperienced and lacked leadership skills. The role of the CPO was to provide leadership, guidance, and to ensure that Sailors were properly trained and disciplined.

​On April 1, 1893, the Navy officially recognized the position of Chief Petty Officers. The rank was limited to only a few select specialties, including boatswain's mate, gunner's mate, and signalman. Over time, the rank of CPO was expanded to include other specialties such as electrician, machinist, and radioman.

​During World War I, the role of the Chief Petty Officer became even more critical. As the Navy grew, the need for experienced and skilled leaders became paramount. CPOs were called upon to lead ships, train new recruits, and ensure that the Navy's equipment was in top condition. Many of these CPOs were veterans of the Spanish-American War and brought with them a wealth of experience and knowledge that proved invaluable.

​World War II was a defining moment for CPOs. The Navy had grown significantly since World War I, and the demands of war were even greater. CPOs were once again called upon to lead ships and train new recruits, but their role had expanded to include combat operations. CPOs led the success of the Navy's submarine campaigns and played a critical role in the invasion of Normandy.

Paving the way for women in the Navy, Roberta L. Hazard shattered the glass ceiling and made history as the first female chief petty officer. She enlisted in the Navy in 1960 as a yeoman and worked her way up the ranks, proving that she was just as capable as any man in the service. After 12 long years of dedicated service, Hazard finally earned her promotion to chief petty officer on August 1, 1972, becoming a trailblazer for women in the Navy. Her legacy continues to inspire women in the Navy and beyond to this day.

​In 1958, the ranks of Senior and Master Chief Petty Officer were established and were identified with a silver star atop the gold fouled anchor for Senior and two stars for Master Chief.

Pioneering the Navy’s highest enlisted leadership position was Delbert D. Black becoming the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) in January of 1967. A World War II hero, serving over 25 years, Black had a crucial part in serving as the senior enlisted advisor to the chief of Naval Operations, representing the needs and concerns of all enlisted Sailors.

​Today the history of the U.S. Navy Chiefs is a proud one. They are responsible for training and mentoring new Sailors, maintaining the Navy's equipment, and leading shipboard and combat operations. Many of their roles and responsibilities are unwritten, but have been passed down to the new generations of Chiefs for 130 years. The CPOs are known for their professionalism, leadership, and dedication to duty, and they continue to be respected and revered by Sailors of all ranks.

