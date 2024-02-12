Lookout Below: USS George Washington’s Seamanship Navigation Training Team

This past year, Seamanship Navigation Training Team (SNTT) aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) resurrected a training program that has not been seen since before the ships Refueling Complex Overhaul (RCOH).

​From the bridge to boat decks, SNTT ensures that the ship is navigating the ocean safely. In case of emergency, the team is trained to respond and execute in a timely manner to troubleshoot the problem.

​On the bridge, SNTT ensures safe navigation in and out of port.

“Always expect the unexpected,” said Senior Chief Quartermaster Sean Appelberg, from Athens, Georgia, SNTT member and navigation training team corrordinator. “Things like loss of steering can happen at any time, day or night.”

Not only does SNTT help safely navigate the ship, they also prepare for man overboards and how to safely abandon ship. Through running drills, the deck team trains Sailors on how to execute and respond to casualties.

“Training, training, training; every chance we get, we must be present and ready to learn,” said Chief Boatswain’s Mate Dominic Mando, SNTT corrordinator for deck department. “We have to communicate what we can do to get better so we can overcome the challenges we face.”

​With a crew of more than 5,000 Sailors and weighing more than 90,000 tons, George Washington depends on all hands to effectively operate the ship. Transiting to a forward deployed naval force in Yokosuka, Japan, it will take every Sailor onboard working together.

“SNTT has drastically contributed to the success and operational readiness of the ship,” says Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Sean Appelberg. “And continues to keep the ball rolling until we leave Norfolk and head to Japan.”

​Following it’s six year Refueling and Complex Overhaul, George Washington’s Seamanship Navigation Training Team has been dynamically honing their skills in preparation for their Southern Seas deployment and Forward Deployed Naval Forces status.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.18.2024 09:18 Story ID: 464221