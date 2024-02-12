Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard sign Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on Great Lakes icebreaking and maintaining aids to navigation

    U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard sign Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on Great Lakes icebreaking and maintaining aids to navigation

    Courtesy Photo | QUEBEC CITY — U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard...... read more read more

    QUEBEC, QC, CANADA

    02.17.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    The agreement details how the agencies will tend a small portion of each other’s floating aids to navigation that are located closer to each other’s buoy tending resources. This will increase response times for aid outages or defects, reduce vessel transit times and cost, and decrease the expenditure operational man hours.

    The countries’ Coast Guards will also coordinate their icebreaking operations on the shared water of the Great lakes and St. Lawrence River. This includes implementing arrangements and procedures with regard to:

    (i) exchange of personnel;

    (ii) reporting on the availability of icebreaking facilities;

    (iii) means of communication;

    (iv) allocation of areas of operational mandate; and

    (v) other matters relevant to their cooperation and the coordination of their icebreaking operations.

    “We’re thrilled to have been able to finalize this plan between the Canadian Coast Guard Central Region and the Ninth Coast Guard District to improve our efficiency with ice breaking and aids to navigation in the Great Lakes,” said Rear Adm. Hickey.

    “A lot of time and hard work went into putting this MOU in place, and I look forward to seeing the Marine Transportation System in the Great Lakes region thrive as a result. I’m thankful for this partnership with the Canadian Coast Guard and can’t wait to see what more we can accomplish in the future.”

    “We work closely with our United States Coast Guard Ninth District partners to ensure essential coast guard services across the Great Lakes,” said Assistant Commissioner Meunier. “Whether we’re breaking ice in the winter, or carrying out buoy work in the warmer months, our collaboration is crucial in ensuring the safety of mariners across these inland waters. Today’s signing reaffirms our commitment to working together as one team, and to our organizations’ mutual success.

    This new and updated MOU combines existing MOUs between the two agencies that have been in place for the last ten years.

    -USCG-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 14:16
    Story ID: 464204
    Location: QUEBEC, QC, CA
    Web Views: 39
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard sign Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on Great Lakes icebreaking and maintaining aids to navigation, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard sign Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on Great Lakes icebreaking and maintaining aids to navigation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    Canadian Coast Guard
    Great Lakes
    Partnership
    Ninth Coast Guard District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT