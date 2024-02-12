Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard sign Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on Great Lakes icebreaking and maintaining aids to navigation

    QUEBEC, QC, CANADA

    02.15.2024

    QUEBEC CITY — U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, Commander, Ninth
    Coast Guard District and Assistant Commissioner Marc-André Meunier of the
    Canadian Coast Guard Central Region signed a Memorandum of Understanding
    (MOU) on February 15 to renew the two coast guards’ agreement for the coordination
    of icebreaking and buoy tending operations on the Great Lakes, including the main
    connecting navigable waterways, Georgian Bay, and the shared portion of the St.
    Lawrence River.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024
