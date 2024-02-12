QUEBEC CITY — U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, Commander, Ninth
Coast Guard District and Assistant Commissioner Marc-André Meunier of the
Canadian Coast Guard Central Region signed a Memorandum of Understanding
(MOU) on February 15 to renew the two coast guards’ agreement for the coordination
of icebreaking and buoy tending operations on the Great Lakes, including the main
connecting navigable waterways, Georgian Bay, and the shared portion of the St.
Lawrence River.
U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard sign Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on Great Lakes icebreaking and maintaining aids to navigation
