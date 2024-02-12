U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard sign Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on Great Lakes icebreaking and maintaining aids to navigation

QUEBEC CITY — U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Jon Hickey, Commander, Ninth

Coast Guard District and Assistant Commissioner Marc-André Meunier of the

Canadian Coast Guard Central Region signed a Memorandum of Understanding

(MOU) on February 15 to renew the two coast guards’ agreement for the coordination

of icebreaking and buoy tending operations on the Great Lakes, including the main

connecting navigable waterways, Georgian Bay, and the shared portion of the St.

Lawrence River.

