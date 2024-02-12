Tulsa, Okla. — The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers established a 30-day public comment period related to closure of the Red River Chloride Control Project in four Texas counties and will host two public meetings to provide an overview of the purpose and scope of the study.



The USACE will host informational, open-house style meetings at the Red River Authority of Texas offices in Wichita Falls, Texas, Feb. 26 from 5-8 p.m. and at the Kingston High School cafeteria, Kingston, Oklahoma, Feb. 27 from 5-8 p.m.



The alternatives being considered in the RRCCP study will be available for review during the meetings.



The Red River Authority office address is 3000 Hammon Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.



The USACE is studying the potential disposition of:



• Two low flow dams for collection of brine-laden waters at Areas VIII, and X, Truscott Lake, and Crowell Mitigation Area.

• One brine storage lake for holding concentrated brine solutions, the necessary pumps and pipelines to transport brine solutions from the low flow dams to the brine storage lakes.

• A 10,000-acre parcel of land used as a fish and wildlife mitigation site known as Crowell Mitigation Area.



Written comments must be submitted electronically or postmarked by March 27.



To submit comments electronically, e-mail CESWT-RRCCP-Disposition@usace.army.mil.

Comments submitted via mail to:



Ms. Bailee Clemmons

Environmental Branch, Regional Planning and Environmental Center,

P.O. Box 17300, Room 3A12

Fort Worth, Texas 76102-0300



A copy of the public notice associated with this news release and information related to the RRCCP is located on the Tulsa District Website at https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Red-River-Chloride-Control-Project/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 13:11 Story ID: 464125 Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RRCCP Comment Period Public Notice, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.