Historian discusses aviation innovation that led to modern-era Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (PODCAST)

Photo By Joseph Danielewicz | Early aviation history has many connections to the Dayton, Ohio area, and through a series of events and the needs for the United States, modern Air Force development and procurement also maintained a presence in the region, with far-reaching consequences. In this “Leadership Log,” Historian Kevin Rusnak guides listeners through aviation’s roots in Ohio, how world events impacted the U.S. Army’s aviation efforts, and how a burgeoning Air Force created and evolved its support, technical and acquisition abilities to serve challenges of the Cold War era. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Joe Danielewicz) see less | View Image Page