Historian discusses aviation innovation that led to modern-era Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (PODCAST)

In AFLCMC’s newest “Leadership Log” podcast, Chief Historian Kevin Rusnak talks about how aviation’s roots in Ohio, the world events that impacted the U.S. Army’s aviation efforts, and how a burgeoning Air Force created and evolved its support, technical and acquisition abilities to serve challenges of the Cold War era. In this extended conversation, Rusnak discusses:
Why aviation development grew in the Dayton, Ohio region and remained a constant presence
How the Army responded to procuring aviation assets for World War I
What the “interwar period” meant for aircraft suppliers and government research efforts
How airplane procurement practices evolved during World War II
How the newly-established Air Force worked to meet development and acquisition priorities during the Cold War
How Cold War acquisition offers lessons for present-day challenges
02.15.2024
02.16.2024
464111
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
