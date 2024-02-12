Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Historian discusses aviation innovation that led to modern-era Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (PODCAST)

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 107: A history of AFLCMC's predecessors

    Early aviation history has many connections to the Dayton, Ohio area, and through a

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Story by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In AFLCMC’s newest “Leadership Log” podcast, Chief Historian Kevin Rusnak talks about how aviation’s roots in Ohio, the world events that impacted the U.S. Army’s aviation efforts, and how a burgeoning Air Force created and evolved its support, technical and acquisition abilities to serve challenges of the Cold War era. In this extended conversation, Rusnak discusses:

    Why aviation development grew in the Dayton, Ohio region and remained a constant presence

    How the Army responded to procuring aviation assets for World War I
    What the “interwar period” meant for aircraft suppliers and government research efforts

    How airplane procurement practices evolved during World War II

    How the newly-established Air Force worked to meet development and acquisition priorities during the Cold War

    How Cold War acquisition offers lessons for present-day challenges

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    Acquisition
    Wright Brothers
    AFLCMC

