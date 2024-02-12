Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 107: A history of AFLCMC's predecessors

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 107: A history of AFLCMC's predecessors

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Early aviation history has many connections to the Dayton, Ohio area, and through a series of events and the needs for the United States, modern Air Force development and procurement also maintained a presence in the region, with far-reaching consequences.

    In this “Leadership Log,” Historian Kevin Rusnak guides listeners through aviation’s roots in Ohio, how world events impacted the U.S. Army’s aviation efforts, and how a burgeoning Air Force created and evolved its support, technical and acquisition abilities to serve challenges of the Cold War era. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Joe Danielewicz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 20:43
    Photo ID: 8242763
    VIRIN: 240215-O-OD898-3000
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 298.19 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 107: A history of AFLCMC's predecessors, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT