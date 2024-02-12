Fort Moore grows civilians through workforce development program

Photo By Meghan Kirby | FORT MOORE, Ga – Fort Moore garrison leadership recognize civilian employees...... read more read more Photo By Meghan Kirby | FORT MOORE, Ga – Fort Moore garrison leadership recognize civilian employees participating in the first quarter developmental assignment program Jan. 16, 2024, at McGinnis-Wickam Hall. From left to right, Brandon Cockrell, deputy garrison commander; Tara Wilks, Directorate of Resource Management, budget analyst; Bernice Huell, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program analyst; Lesa Colton, administrative support assistant; Kevin Aker, Directorate of Human Resources management analyst; and Col. Colin P. Mahle, Fort Moore garrison commander. see less | View Image Page

FORT MOORE, Ga. – Ten garrison Department of the Army civilian employees from various directorates embarked on a 90-day journey Jan. 16 to learn new essential career skills through the Development Assignment Program or DAP. The DAP’s purpose is to inspire and encourage Fort Moore’s civilian employees’ professional growth and enhance their knowledge and skills.



“Your perspective changes when you step outside of your organization,” said Shannon Gardner, installation work force development and program manager. Gardner hopes the DAP opportunity provides prospects for the civilian workforce to navigate what she calls a career lattice, rather than a career ladder, recognizing knowledge comes from individuals with varying education, personal and work-related experiences. Gardner also noted the importance of participating employees taking their experience back to their home organization and sharing with their coworkers.



This is the second iteration of the DAP at Fort Moore, the first, concluded in January, had four participants, one of whom was able to be temporarily promoted upon completion of his DAP. Prior to reporting to new temporary offices, the latest group met with garrison and DAP leaders. Last quarter’s participating supervisors and employees also met to share their perspective and feedback on the program. Col. Colin P. Mahle, Fort Moore garrison commander, and Brandon C. Cockrell, deputy to the garrison commander, recognized outgoing participants and thanked them for their participation in the program’s first iteration.



Charles Auer, Plans Analysis and Integration Office, management and program analyst lead, shared his perspective as a supervisor receiving applicants.



“It’s a great program. I’ll do this every time,” shared Auer “it’s a great way to showcase what we do and see other leadership styles.”



Auer has benefitted by having three participants work with him in PAIO over the two iterations. “I’m going to keep being the first one to turn in my request” shared Auer. “If any of my employees want to participate, I’ll fully support them.”



Bernice Huell, Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, program analyst, participated in the first iteration. “The experience has helped me hone my skills and be better prepared for my new ventures,” Huell shared.



“I would look forward to participating in the DAP again if the opportunity presented itself.” Her experience aligned with the main goal of the program, to strengthen the skills, knowledge, and abilities of the current garrison workforce. Huell said she will encourage others to apply to the program.



“I hope this program will help Fort Moore continue to attract workforce talent, as this program demonstrates another aspect of doing right for the civilian workforce” Gardner said.



Eligible employees may apply once per calendar year, creating multiple opportunities for participation.



“You have to go to grow,” Gardner said. “And this shows the garrison is committed to attracting and retaining highly skilled candidates for our civilian force to do just that.”