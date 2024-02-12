Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FMGA DAP2

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Meghan Kirby 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    FORT MOORE, Ga – Fort Moore garrison leadership recognize civilian employees starting the second quarter developmental assignment program Jan. 16, 2024, at McGinnis-Wickam Hall. The developmental assignment program provides opportunities for the civilian workforce to expand their knowledge and skills by working in positions outside their home organizations.

