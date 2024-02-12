FORT MOORE, Ga – Fort Moore garrison leadership recognize civilian employees starting the second quarter developmental assignment program Jan. 16, 2024, at McGinnis-Wickam Hall. The developmental assignment program provides opportunities for the civilian workforce to expand their knowledge and skills by working in positions outside their home organizations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 15:59 Photo ID: 8242252 VIRIN: 240116-O-PL549-8383 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 1.29 MB Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FMGA DAP2, by Meghan Kirby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.