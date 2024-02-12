University of Southern Mississippi Gains Campus Recruiter

Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | Hattiesburg, MS. —— 1st Lt. Dominique Williams begins her recruiting assignment as...... read more read more Photo By Emily Berard-Boutte | Hattiesburg, MS. —— 1st Lt. Dominique Williams begins her recruiting assignment as the Hattiesburg Company Recruiting Operations Officer located at the University of Southern Mississippi – Hattiesburg Campus. Engaging with Southern Miss students is Williams top priority. “My goal is to give others with the desire to join the best advice and resources possible so they can make an informed decision for themselves,” Williams said. (Photo by - 1st Lt. Williams) see less | View Image Page

Hattiesburg, MS. —— 1st Lt. Dominique Williams begins her recruiting assignment as the Hattiesburg Company Recruiting Operations Officer located at the University of Southern Mississippi – Hattiesburg Campus.



Engaging with Southern Miss students is Williams top priority.



“My goal is to give others with the desire to join the best advice and resources possible so they can make an informed decision for themselves,” Williams said.



Williams grew up in a dual-military (U.S. Army and Air Force) household with most of her family prior or are current servicemembers.



“I have the privilege to say the Army has always been a large part of my life,” Williams said. “I hope to share my experiences and knowledge of being an Army Officer with the entire Southern Miss campus population.”



As a graduate of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, Williams commissioned from their ROTC program in 2021 as an active-duty Military Intelligence Officer (35A).



After attending the Military Intelligence Basic Officer Leaders Course (BOLC), Williams was stationed at Fort Cavazos, Texas with the 303rd Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion. She deployed to Poland in support of Operation Assure, Deter, Reinforce as the Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination (PED) platoon leader.



Her deployment to Poland impacted her more profoundly than she had ever imagined. “In the nine months that I spent in Poland, I made memories that will last a lifetime. I would love to go back to visit again or even be stationed there after my recruiting assignment,” Williams said.



Williams looks forward to leveraging Army values to achieve the USM’s motto; “Southern Miss to the Top!”



For more information on how you can become a Future Soldier, contact (256)-655-8088, dominique.i.williams.mil@army.mil, or visit her office at Southern Hall (SH), Southern Miss Dr, Hattiesburg, MS 39406 Room 108.

