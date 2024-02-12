Adjutant general’s daughter ready to make own mark on Nevada Air Guard

Unfazed by the fact her father is the senior ranking officer in the Nevada National Guard, Airman First Class Dulcenea Berry, 23, is ready to make her own impact on the Nevada Air Guard. She is the youngest child of Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry’s three children.



Thanks in large part to her father’s example, Dulcenea Berry realized the importance of service from an early age. She said seeing her father’s dedication to both community and country – especially since 2019 when his stint as adjutant general began – motivated her to enlist in the Air Guard. Her father’s efforts also shaped her outlook on the world, she said, and taught her the values she continues to prioritize including selflessness, empathy, and community engagement.



“While growing up, I saw all the positive things that my dad was doing,” Dulcenea said. “And the opportunities he received because of the Guard.



“I always thought the Air Guard was a good organization. It always seemed very family oriented. There was always something going on, including many events to benefit the community.”



After a whirlwind 2023, this will be Dulcenea’s first year as a full-fledged personnel specialist in the 152nd Airlift Wing. Last summer, she graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a bachelor’s degree in education, she completed basic military training and technical school, she got married and bought a new house in Sparks – all within a few months in 2023. Dulcenea’s education also followed in her father’s footsteps as Ondra Berry is also University of Nevada, Reno graduate.



“It was one of the greatest moments of my life to visit Dulcenea at her basic training graduation last year,” Ondra Berry said. “I know a lot of people won’t believe this, but it was her decision to join. It was her decision alone. I can’t be prouder of her and all she’s been able to accomplish in the past year. I’m a proud dad.”



After her college graduation, Dulcenea accepted a teaching position at North Valleys High School. As a Comprehensive Life Skills teacher, she works with special education students via learning activities and experiences designed to help the students reach their potential in intellectual, emotional, physical, and social growth.



All three of Berry’s children are now employed in service professions. Along with Dulcenea’s involvement in the military and education, son Ondra, Jr., is a firefighter and eldest daughter Zivy is a nurse.



“My father is very hardworking, and he always wanted us to be very hardworking and to know the value of doing the job right and getting things done,” Dulcenea said. “He has done so much in his life, which makes him very knowledgeable about a wide variety of topics. I have been lucky to have received his words of wisdom.”



Nevada Air Guard Chief Master Sgt. Torry Thompson said Dulcenea’s personality traits closely mirror those of her father. Thompson remembered watching Dulcenea grow up through high school at Bishop Manogue where she played volleyball and violin.



“Out of his three children, I believe Dulcenea is the most similar to Maj. Gen. Berry,” said Thompson, the Nevada Guard Human Resources Office’s personnel chief, and a long-time Berry family friend. “She has always been ambitious and had the servant leadership mindset. Although they are similar, she is also her own person with a lot of aspirations.”



Like her father, Dulcenea begins her military career in the personnel field. She will work in the 152nd Force Support Squadron and provide career guidance on occupational specialties, training resources, promotions, training opportunities and benefits.



“Airman Berry adds her own zest to the military personnel section,” said Master Sergeant Kylea Sherman, the 152nd Force Support Squadron’s personnel readiness noncommissioned officer in charge. “She has a dedicated passion for learning what it takes to be a proficient personnelist and is an amazing asset to our team. We are very happy she chose to start her military career in the Force Support Squadron.”



Despite her hectic 2023, Dulcenea’s zest for success has not abated. She has plans to continue her higher education and pursue a master's degree in administration.



And – not surprisingly – she hopes to eventually commission and become an Air Force officer and continue the legacy of military leadership associated with the Berry family.

