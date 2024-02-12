Nevada Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, right, stands with his daughter, Airman 1st Class Dulcenea Berry, during the annual Veterans Day Parade in Reno on Nov. 11, 2023. Dulcenea enlisted in the Nevada Air National Guard in 2023, following in her father's career path in service.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 14:26 Photo ID: 8241903 VIRIN: 231111-F-WV639-9769 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 277.93 KB Location: RENO, NV, US Hometown: RENO, NV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adjutant general’s daughter ready to make own mark on Nevada Air Guard, by Capt. Emerson Marcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.