Nevada Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, right, stands with his daughter, Airman 1st Class Dulcenea Berry, during the annual Veterans Day Parade in Reno on Nov. 11, 2023. Dulcenea enlisted in the Nevada Air National Guard in 2023, following in her father's career path in service.
Adjutant general’s daughter ready to make own mark on Nevada Air Guard
