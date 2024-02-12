Putting the mind in MindGym

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – A sensory deprivation, bio-responsive mindfulness Lumena MindGym was installed on base at the West Side Fitness Center, Feb. 9.



“We understand that members of the Air Force are under a lot of stress,” said Brandon Murphy, head of growth at Lumena. “We want to provide the most cutting-edge and advanced techniques to help high-performing individuals manage their stress and keep them fit for what they want to do.”



According to Lumena’s website, individuals using the MindGym sit in an ergonomic chair and wear an electroencephalogram helmet during training sessions, usually lasting between 10-20 minutes.



The sessions track the user’s ability to transition their mental state through light and sound for relaxation, inner-exploration and contemplative practice. A typical session is divided between peace and relaxation, mental training and performance.



Several commanders across the base attended a demonstration session with Lumena staff on site and remarked how useful this tool will be to all personnel on base.



“I’m excited for our JBA community to take advantage of this unique resource,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Parkin C. “Gage” Bryson, 316th Wing deputy commander. “It is important for us to consider all aspects of our health, and staying mentally fit is a key component of that holistic approach to fitness.”



Individuals interested in using this resource at Andrews can create a profile and reserve a session by registering at the MindGym location’s computer in the back of the Tactical Fitness Center. By registering for an account, users will receive tailored biofeedback and an assessment of their physiological state after each session.

