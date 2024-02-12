PEO STRI Creates New Project Office for Enterprise Transformation and Integration

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) announced the creation of a new project office for enterprise transformation and integration for 2024 at PEO STRI headquarters in Orlando, Fla. Project Lead Enterprise Transformation and Integration (PL ETI) will be the foundation of efforts to transform the organization to meet the Army’s modernization requirements through agile acquisition, innovation, common architecture, and the Modular Open Systems Approach to accelerate acquisition and fielding. The new project office will help PEO STRI support the rapid acquisition requirements driving the Army’s modernization strategy to build the Army of 2030 and design the Army of 2040 and beyond. (U.S. Army graphic) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) has announced the creation of a new project office for enterprise transformation and integration for 2024 at PEO STRI headquarters in Orlando, Fla.



Project Lead Enterprise Transformation and Integration (PL ETI) will be the foundation of efforts to transform the organization to meet the Army’s modernization requirements through agile acquisition, innovation, common architecture, and the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) approach to accelerate acquisition and fielding.



The new project office will help PEO STRI support the rapid acquisition requirements driving the Army’s modernization strategy to build the Army of 2030 and design the Army of 2040 and beyond.



“Improving the speed of fielding, testing and training capabilities is one of the Army’s top priorities, and it is critical that our organization evolves to support modernization goals and match emerging requirements with capabilities that make Soldiers and the Joint Force more lethal while supporting multi-domain operations,” said Karen D. H. Saunders, program executive officer at PEO STRI.



Saunders said the stand-up of PL ETI is an opportunity for PEO STRI to work hand-in-hand with stakeholders to achieve the mutual goal of delivering unmatched testing and training products to the Army and partner nations.



While the details of the organizational charter are yet to be finalized, several PL ETI positions have already been filled and work has commenced on folding the new project office into the day-to-day operations of PEO STRI.



“We will be responsible for developing enterprise-level products and services that enable agile acquisition, MOSA, rapid prototyping, and technology modernization,” said Destiny Laski, deputy project lead for PL ETI. “Our goal will be to transform PEO STRI to an enterprise product line that will support rapid development, deployment, and operations of training capabilities across the entire PEO portfolio of programs.”



Laski said a phased approach is being used to establish the new project office with a target of third quarter fiscal year 2024 to finalize all required items. These items include selecting and hiring a project lead, finalizing the charter, and realigning some of the existing product managers from other PEO STRI project managers and leads.



Plans call for PL ETI to include the product manager for the Unified Integration Transformation Enterprise (UnITE), STRI Agile Acquisition Response (STAAR) team, Training and Readiness Accelerator (TREX) II office, as well as the Live Training Transformation (LT2) Common Training Instrumentation Architecture (CTIA) and Family of Training Systems offices.



PL ETI will also include PEO STRI’s Simulation to Mission Command Interoperability (SIMCI) project office as well as the Simulation Operations Function Area (FA) 57 officer assigned to the PEO STRI staff.



Headquartered in Orlando, Fla., PEO STRI is one of 12 program executive offices under the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA(ALT)), and is the U.S. Army’s acquisition lead in delivering unmatched testing, training, and information operations to enhance operational readiness in support of national defense. The PEO STRI workforce is comprised of more than 1,200 highly skilled and diverse active duty, civilian, and contract personnel who work with high-caliber Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts while accelerating today’s training to defeat tomorrow’s threats.