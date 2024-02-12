1-37th Alumni Revisit USAG Ansbach

Photo By Jacqueline Haderlein | ANSBACH, Germany (January 17, 2024) - Members of the 37th Armor Alumni Leadership team...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Haderlein | ANSBACH, Germany (January 17, 2024) - Members of the 37th Armor Alumni Leadership team visit with Anthony Meyers, Chief of the Ansbach Training Support Center, during their reunion tour of Bismarck Kaserne at U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach. USAG Ansbach is a U.S. Army Power Projection Platform consisting of aviation, engineering, and artillery assets spread across nine kasernes in the heart of Middle Franconia, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Haderlein/Released) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany (February 15, 2024) – On a rainy and icy January day, members of the 37th Armor Alumni Association paid tribute to their old hometown of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach, Germany.



The 1-37th Armor Battalion, “Bandits”, were stationed in Ansbach and throughout Germany for more than 50 years between 1957 - 2007. The 37th Armor Regiment is a direct descendant of the 37th Tank Battalion from World War II, then commanded by Creighton W. Abrams, the namesake of the Army’s M1 Abrams tank who went on to become Chief of Staff of the Army in 1972.



The visit to Bismarck Kaserne was a meaningful experience for all involved. It provided an opportunity to reconnect, share memories, and celebrate the Battalion's history. The visit served as a reminder of the lasting bonds formed during their time in Ansbach and Katterbach, and the important role Bismarck Kaserne played in their military journey.



“I really enjoyed walking the grounds, where I spent the most of my life. My son graduated from Ansbach High School and I was so glad that the buildings and grounds are so maintained. I watched the vast improvement over years to see Katterbach to develop into one of the best communities in Europe,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Hill, member of the Alumni Association leadership team.



Tracing its roots back, the battalion moved from Crailsheim to Hindenburg Kaserne in Ansbach in June 1966 and stayed there until July 1969. After three years, the battalion was relocated to Bismarck Kaserne in Katterbach to make room for the 1st Armored Division Headquarters at Hindenburg Kaserne, and the Battalion called Bismarck Kaserne home from 1969 to 1988.



The leadership team represents over 5000 members of the Bandits alumni association and is committed to preserving the history of the unit and the memories of its members. 1-37 Armor’s history is connected to Ansbach with events ranging from the 1960’s update of the installation rail line, to the battalion receiving the M-1 Abrams tanks in 1987, which are now an integral part of the U.S. Army.



The 22-year period spent at Bismarck Kaserne and Illesheim was an important part of the battalion's history. It served as a base for their operations and provided a sense of stability and community for its members. This visit allowed the Alumni Leadership Team to reflect on their time at the kaserne and appreciate the impact it had on their military careers.



“This was my first duty assignment in January 1987. There is the first assignment, then the rest.” said former Maj. Kevin Seidl. “Furthermore, my return trip now in January 2024 - some 37 years later - has been mysterious, magical, and majestic to say the least. We are thankful for the Ansbach military community for allowing the 37th Armor to return.”



Xxx



The U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach military community is located in the Franconian region of Bavaria and is spread across six sites and nine kasernes dispersed around the city of Ansbach and the village of Illesheim. Today, Ansbach is home to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, the community's largest tenant unit, as well as the 7th Engineer Brigade, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The garrison takes pride in supporting more than 11,000 Soldiers, civilians, family members, and retirees working and living in the Ansbach area.



For more news from U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, visit: https://www.army.mil/FranconianNews or https://www.facebook.com/usagansbachcommunity/