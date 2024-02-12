Full Program Announced for Europe Tri-Services Industry-Government Engagement Workshop

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) is briefed by Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Northern Italy Senior Construction Manager, Eric Howard, Oct. 19, 2023, on U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Family Housing Program, the Army’s largest housing investment program that will provide 478 units for soldiers when completed. Miranda also toured active construction projects at Aviano Air Base and Vicenza and meet with the ROICC Northern Italy team. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) announces the full agenda for the Europe Tri-Services Industry-Government Engagement Workshop scheduled for Feb. 27 – 29, in Naples, Italy.



NAVFAC EURAFCENT, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Europe District, Air Force Installation & Mission and Support Center (AFIMSC) Detachment 4 (Det. 4), and the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) are co-hosting the Industry-Government Engagement Workshop. All events are scheduled at the Renaissance Naples Hotel Mediterraneo, Via Ponte di Tappia 25, Naples, Italy.



There will be presentations, talks and workshops exploring subjects in the EURAFCENT Area of responsibility with design and construction industry partners to discuss upcoming programs and provide the opportunity to openly review challenges faced and develop solutions to our most common issues.



"This is a great opportunity for the Region Tri-Services teams to come together and collaborate with our current and future partners about the processes that are currently being used when working executing construction projects within the AOR," Barry Forbes, NAVFAC EURAFCENT's chief engineer, said. "This engagement can help us be more innovative as we look for ways to imprive our processes and programs to execute our mission support to the fleet and to our nation's strategic goals."



Topics for discussion have been cultivated by the services and from a survey of SAME members working in Europe. Attendees will be able to delve into the diverse operational perspectives of the three services, gaining insights into their respective approaches and acquiring valuable feedback.



Tuesday, February 27



Opening Remarks and Keynote Address, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.



• Col. Charlie Perham, F.SAME, USAF (Ret.), SAME National President

• Capt. Rafael Miranda, USN, Commanding Officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT

• Col. Richard Martin Jr., USAF, Commander, Detachment 4, AFIMSC

• Col. Daniel Kent, USA, Commander, USACE Europe District

• Rick Tyler, P.E. Chief Engineer, NAVFAC Atlantic



EUCOM / AFRICOM Theater-Wide Common Operating Picture, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• Lt. Col. Jason Allen, Deputy Engineering and Logistics Support Division Chief, U.S. AFRICOM

o Capt. Kevin Macy, USN, USEUCOM J8 Theater Posture and Programming Division

o John McIntyre, Posture Planner, USEUCOM ECJ8-A Division



EUCOM / AFRICOM Theater-Wide COP continued, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Current and Upcoming Projects and Workload, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• AFIMSC Det. 4 Opportunities

o Stephen Shea, Chief, Mission Activity Integration Division, AFIMSC

• NAVFAC EURAFCENT Opportunities

o Capt. Andy Olsen, USN, Operations Officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT

• USACE Europe District Opportunities

o Lalit Wadhwa, Chief, Programs Branch, USACE Europe District

o Justin Wetherwax, Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management, USACE Europe District

• USACE Middle East District Opportunities

o Col. Phillip Secrist III, Commander, USACE Middle East District

o Tom Waters, PMP, Director of Programs, USACE Middle East District



Daily Observations and Leveraging SAME, 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

• Maj. Gen. Mike Wehr, P.E., USA (Ret.), SAME Executive Director



Reception, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Wednesday, February 28



Concurrent Technical Sessions, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

• Anti-Terrorism & Force Protection Requirements

o Moderator: Chief Master Sgt. Adam Boubede, F.SAME, USAF

• Maj. Christopher Haberkamp, Military Engineer, Antiterrorism, USAREUR-AF Cybersecurity

o Moderator: Brian May (Michael Baker Int’l)

o Speakers:

o David Gary, P.E., NAVFAC Atlantic

o Tim Nauman, Electrical Engineer, USACE Europe District



Setting the Stage for Roundtable Sessions, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

• Master of ceremonies: Charysse Knotts, F.SAME, Deputy RVP, SAME Europe Region



• Economic Considerations

o Facilitators/Notetakers: Larry Taber (Black & Veatch), Michael Prudente (Conti)

o Tri-Services Reps:

o Francesco Sorbo, Cost Engineer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT

o Dan Lowry, Chief Cost Engineer, USACE Transatlantic Middle East Europe District

o Nathan Walsh, Project Manager, USAF

• Planning through Design

o Facilitators/Notetakers: Rich Stump (RS&H), Ray Best (Stantec)

o Tri-Services Reps:

o Mary Austin, Design Director, NAVFAC EURAFCENT

o Nathan Fox, Chief, Engineering Branch, USACE Europe District

o Justin Wetherwax, Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management, USACE Europe District

o Allan Lucht, P.E., Engineering and Construction Chief, AFCEC/AFIMSC



Setting the Stage for Roundtable Sessions, 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

• Host Nation Challenges

o Facilitator/Notetakers: Brian Osborn (CDM Smith), Margaret Burcham (WSP)

o Tri-Services Reps:

o William “Eric” Cannon, Technical Branch Head, NAVFAC EURAFCENT

o Nives Russo, Deputy Chair, U.S. Construction Mixed Commission

o Lalit Wadhwa, Chief, Programs Branch, USACE Europe District

o Gianna Warner, UK MILCON Branch Chief at AFIMSC Det. 4

• CPARS Evaluations

o Facilitator/Notetakers: Chris Knutson (Jacobs), Tim Conley (AECOM), Jennifer Aldridge (USACE)

o Tri-Services Reps:

o William “Barry” Forbes, Chief Engineer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT

o Chris Tew, Chief, Contracting, USACE Europe District

o Cheryl Fromme, P.E., Chief, Engineering & Construction, USACE Europe District



Roundtable Discussions within each topic, 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.



Daily Wrap-up, 4:15 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Thursday, February 29

Artificial Intelligence in Design and Construction, 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

• Speaker: Arjo Mozumder, Co-Founder, Hedral

• Moderator: Chief Master Sgt. Adam Boubede, F.SAME, USAF



Out briefs & Follow-on Actions, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

• Master of ceremonies: Charysse Knotts, F.SAME, Black & Veatch

• Report-Outs from Facilitators



Closing Remarks, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

• Col. Richard Martin Jr., USAF, Commander, Det. 4, AFIMSC

• Col. Daniel Kent, USA, Commander, USACE Europe District

• Capt. Rafael Miranda, USN, Commanding Officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT

• Maj. Gen. Mike Wehr, P.E., USA (Ret.), SAME Executive Director



If you want to attend these exciting sessions, book your ticket for Europe Tri-Services Industry-Government Engagement Workshop now! Space is limited. Visit https://www.same.org/event/europe-tri-services/ to register and access the full program for the Europe Tri-Services Industry-Government Engagement Workshop.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,200 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil