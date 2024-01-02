NAVFAC EURAFCENT Announces Europe Tri-Services Industry-Government Engagement Workshop

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) is briefed by Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Northern Italy Senior Construction Manager, Eric Howard, Oct. 19, 2023, on U.S. Army Garrison Italy’s Family Housing Program, the Army’s largest housing investment program that will provide 478 units for soldiers when completed. Miranda also toured active construction projects at Aviano Air Base and Vicenza and meet with the ROICC Northern Italy team. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) announced the opening of registration for the Europe Tri-Services Industry-Government Engagement Workshop scheduled for Feb. 27-29, 2024, in Naples, Italy.



NAVFAC EURAFCENT, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Europe District, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, and the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) are co-hosting the Industry-Government Engagement Workshop to address issues in the European Theater with design and construction industry partners to discuss upcoming programs and provide the opportunity to openly review challenges faced and develop solutions to our most common issues.



"This is a great opportunity to hear from current and future partners about the processes that are currently being used when working with us here in Europe," Barry Forbes, NAVFAC EURAFCENT's chief engineer, said. "This engagement can help us be more innovative as we look for ways to improve our processes and programs to execute our mission support to the fleet and to our nation's strategic goals."



Topics for discussion have been cultivated by the services and from a survey of SAME members working in Europe.



Attendees will be able to delve into the diverse operational perspectives of the three services, gaining insights into their respective approaches and acquiring valuable feedback.



"We are excited about the prospect of fostering stronger partnerships that will undoubtedly contribute to mutual success and innovation," Forbes said. "In order for the Tri-Services engineering community to accomplish our missions, events like this play a crucial role in shaping future collaborations, refining processes, and establishing effective procedures."



Space is limited. Only two representatives per private industry company may participate to allow for broad industry representation. Companies may register additional representatives if the event is not at capacity by Feb. 9. Visit the Europe Tri-Services Industry-Government Engagement Workshop - SAME to register.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,200 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil