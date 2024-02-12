Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Complete Emergency Relief Operations in Mindanao

    U.S. Marines Continue To Support Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Aircraft

    URUMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2024

    Story by 2nd Lt. Owen Hitchcock 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force assisted the Government of the Philippines by providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in response to the natural disaster in Mindanao, Republic of the Philippines, Feb. 12-15, 2024.

    At the request of the Government of the Philippines, Marines from Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, supported the U.S. Agency for International Development with 10 support missions, delivering much needed supplies using KC-130J Hercules aircraft. Supplies were appropriated to disaster-affected people in Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao de Oro provinces.

    “III MEF rapidly transported 15,000 family food packs - ensuring over 75,000 people devastated by heavy flooding and landslides had access to life sustaining assistance,” said Ben Hemingway, the USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance Regional Director. “The rapid deployment and close coordination of the skilled III MEF aviators and logisticians was critical to the delivery of life saving assistance in support of our Philippine Allies.”

    III MEF’s forward posture in Japan allows Marines to quickly move personnel and equipment around the region to support allies and partners in times of need. As a crisis response force, III MEF has a long history of providing assistance in support of safety and security in the region.

    For questions regarding this release, please email III Marine Expeditionary Force Communication Strategy and Operations at IIIMEFmedia@usmc.mil.

    US Philippines Marines Landslides Mindanao Humanitarian Aid

