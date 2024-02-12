U.S. Marines Complete Emergency Relief Operations in Mindanao

Photo By Sgt. Savannah Mesimer | U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Savannah Mesimer | U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Philippine Air Force service members offload Department of Social Welfare and Development family food packs from a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Davao International Airport, Davao City, Philippines, Feb. 12, 2024. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. Marines of III Marine Expeditionary Force are supporting the U.S. Agency for International Development in providing foreign humanitarian assistance to the ongoing disaster relief mission in Mindanao. The forward presence and ready posture of III MEF assets in the region facilitated rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer) see less | View Image Page

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force assisted the Government of the Philippines by providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in response to the natural disaster in Mindanao, Republic of the Philippines, Feb. 12-15, 2024.



At the request of the Government of the Philippines, Marines from Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, supported the U.S. Agency for International Development with 10 support missions, delivering much needed supplies using KC-130J Hercules aircraft. Supplies were appropriated to disaster-affected people in Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao de Oro provinces.



“III MEF rapidly transported 15,000 family food packs - ensuring over 75,000 people devastated by heavy flooding and landslides had access to life sustaining assistance,” said Ben Hemingway, the USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance Regional Director. “The rapid deployment and close coordination of the skilled III MEF aviators and logisticians was critical to the delivery of life saving assistance in support of our Philippine Allies.”



III MEF’s forward posture in Japan allows Marines to quickly move personnel and equipment around the region to support allies and partners in times of need. As a crisis response force, III MEF has a long history of providing assistance in support of safety and security in the region.



