Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies [Image 7 of 10]

    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

    PHILIPPINES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Raphael Viray, center, an aviation supply specialist with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Philippine Armed Forces service members load Department of Social Welfare and Development family food packs onto a truck at Davao International Airport, Davao City, Philippines, Feb. 14, 2024. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. Marines of III Marine Expeditionary Force are supporting the U.S. Agency for International Development in providing foreign humanitarian assistance to the ongoing disaster relief mission in Mindanao. The forward presence and ready posture of III MEF assets in the region facilitated rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. Viray is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 21:50
    Photo ID: 8240740
    VIRIN: 240214-M-GB409-1331
    Resolution: 5323x3549
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Continue To Provide Aid In Support Of Mindanao Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HADR, MAG12 , 1st MAW , III MEF , INDOPAACOM , USMC News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT