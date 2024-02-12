Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski

Getting your kids' school situation figured out can be challenging when you’re at a new duty station, for that reason, each base has a school liaison to help those families out.



On Holloman, that responsibility belongs to the newest 49th Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager, Racquel Labadie. Her duty is to help educate inbound families with children in preschool up to 12th grade. She also gives them guidance on what the schools are like, how to enroll kids, what to do during deployments and more.



“It’s a very busy role because the demands of a family never replicate,” said Racquel. “Along with focusing on inbound families, I also have to meet the expectations of the wing commander.”



Since arriving here two months ago, Racquel has had to meet with principals from the Alamogordo Public School district, teachers and other personnel working with kids.



“She’s able to put inbound families in touch with base resources,” said Ellen Virden, Holloman Middle School principal. “I know a lot of the Alamogordo school resources, but she knows all the base resources, so it’s just a matter of working together and I see our partnership as a great strength.”



Alongside her primary duties, Racquel also works with Project SEARCH, which is an internship program for people with disabilities aged 18-22 that helps them gain work experience.



She also has to keep up to date with legislative bills that may affect military education, or education in general.



“I support command by making sure the wing is aware of any education policy changes, changes in the school district and anything education-related,” said Racquel. “I make sure they’re aware of those changes and how they can affect the students on base.”



The school liaison program has been helping military families and installations since 2001 and continues to help those who have questions about schools and education.



“Growing up as a military child, I don’t remember the school liaison program being a thing,” said Racquel. “Now I have my own kids in school and I’m answering the questions my parents probably had when I was growing up.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 16:16 Story ID: 463897 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.