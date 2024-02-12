Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School liaison acts as a link between military families and Alamogordo Public Schools

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Racquel Labadie, 49th Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager, poses for a photo at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 8, 2024. Racquel’s duty as a school liaison is to help connect inbound military families to local resources to help transition their kids into new schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.14.2024 16:16
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    This work, School liaison acts as a link between military families and Alamogordo Public Schools, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski

    school
    education
    HollomanAFB
    49thWing
    schoolliaison

