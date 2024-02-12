I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Amorri Jackson

“It’s a funny story,” said Staff Sgt. Amorri Jackson, as she smiled and adjusted her position in her desk chair.



“Well, not really funny I guess, but definitely interesting.”



Jackson was attending classes at Auburn University at Montgomery, studying to be a nurse. Like many college students, the question weighing heavily on her mind was how she was going to pay for it.



At the time, there was a substantial Army recruiting presence at AUM. A recruiter informed Jackson that the Alabama Army National Guard would pay for her tuition and give her career and leadership experience in the process. Jackson liked the sound of that proposition, so she initiated the process, filling out all the forms and taking the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery examination.



She was all set to join when, fortunately for the 908th Airlift Wing, she talked to her aunt who was a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve.



“My aunt was like, ‘Oh no, you need to go see an Air Force recruiter and see what they can do for you,’” she said.



That was more than five years ago, and Jackson has no regrets about her decision.



Currently, she serves as the 908th Force Support Squadron Readiness and Plans noncommissioned officer in charge. Additionally, since her former flight chief, Senior Master Sgt. Ce’edra Young, was promoted to 908th FSS senior enlisted leader, Jackson has been serving on orders and managing some of the programs and processes Young oversaw.



“People may think that this job is only one weekend a month and two weeks a year, but that’s the minimum,” she said. “Once I pinned on staff [sergeant], the responsibility and opportunities started flowing.”



The most rewarding aspect of service for Jackson is discovering aptitudes she didn’t know she had and credits the mentoring she’s received from her leadership as the key to her growth and success.



“She [Young] pushes us to do things we don’t really know we are capable of doing,” she said. “Before I started here, I didn’t take a lot of initiative to do things that were big. Now, I see myself as being like, let me do it! I got this!”



Though not currently enrolled in college classes, Jackson does plan to return and finish her degree, but will most likely switch her track to business administration. She hasn’t given much thought to whether she will seek an officer commission or continue through the enlisted ranks once she graduates.



“I love helping people and that’s what I want to do,” she said. “If a door opens up, I’ll consider walking through. Regardless, I’m making this my career. I love it.”



For exemplifying integrity, service before self, and excellence in all she does, the 908th Airlift Wing named Jackson as Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2023.

