I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Amorri Jackson

Staff Sgt. Amorri Jackson is the 908th Force Support Squadron Readiness and Plans noncommissioned officer in charge. For exemplifying integrity, service before self, and excellence in all she does, the 908th Airlift Wing named Jackson as Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

