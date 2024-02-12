Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Amorri Jackson

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Amorri Jackson is the 908th Force Support Squadron Readiness and Plans noncommissioned officer in charge. For exemplifying integrity, service before self, and excellence in all she does, the 908th Airlift Wing named Jackson as Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

