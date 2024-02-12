Old Hickory Lake Visitor Center phone number restored

Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Old Hickory...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Old Hickory Lake Visitor Center phone number has been restored from an extended outage after a tornado struck facilities and knocked down trees on the shoreline of the lake in December 2023. The public can once again use 615-822-4846 to call and conduct business. (USACE Photo by Giovanny Espinoza) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 14. 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Old Hickory Lake Visitor Center phone number has been restored from an extended outage after a tornado struck facilities and knocked down trees on the shoreline of the lake in December 2023.



The public can once again use 615-822-4846 to call and conduct business. The temporary phone number, 615-475-7161, will remain active for about a week longer to give people time to adjust to using the regular number again.



The Visitor Center remains closed to the public, but some business can be conducted by appointment only. For public safety, Power Plant Road and Rockland Recreation Area on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake remain closed to the public due to the extent of damage and devastation. The nature trail and tailwater access area also took a direct hit, which caused damage to signage, boardwalk, and portions of asphalt.



It will likely be months before the Corps of Engineers can safely reopen the area. The team is working on a plan to hopefully reopen the boat ramp in the March timeframe, but the rest will take longer to fund and contract for necessary clearing and rebuilding.



