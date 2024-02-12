NAS Pensacola Participates in Annual CNIC, USFFC Force Protection Exercise

Courtesy Photo | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces personnel...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces personnel and community law enforcement partners are participating in Exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2024 (SCCS24) Feb. 7 onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. An annual U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) exercise designed to ensure security forces are at peak readiness to deter and respond to potential security threats, all U.S.-based Navy installations participate in the two-week exercise. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Russell Lindsey) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola service members and civilian employees participated in an annual Commander, Naval Installations Command (CNIC) and U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC)-led exercise, Feb. 5-16.



Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24) is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted on all continental United States Navy installations. The two-week series of exercises is designed to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Department of the Navy (DoN) personnel for potential force protection situations.



“Exercising our personnel in response to varying realistic threats enhances our personnel and force-wide readiness,” said NAS Pensacola Installation Training Officer Trent Hathaway. “The exercise tests information dissemination, individual response plans, security force response and our ability to coordinate with local emergency responders and the community.”



Hathaway also stressed that the annual exercise was unrelated to any current threat but was designed and executed to increase readiness and to deter or respond to potential security threats.



Hathaway added that scenarios during Citadel Shield – the first week of the exercise, led by CNIC – included an unmanned aerial surveillance exercise and an active shooter drill, each of which members of the NAS Pensacola Anti-Terrorism Training Team (ATTT) used to gauge readiness from responding NAS Pensacola Naval Security Forces personnel. He said that training serves to coordinate individual, departmental and installation responses to these drills.



“Making sure that all the different entities on base are aligned can help our Naval Security Forces personnel more effectively do their job,” he said. “Communication during any event is critical in ensuring the safety of our most valuable assets – the men and women here – which is crucial to our ongoing mission of training the best aviators and aviation maintenance personnel in the world.”



The second week of the annual Navy-wide exercise – Solid Curtain, led by USFFC – is centered around NAS Pensacola’s capability of exercising Navy Command and Control (C2) capabilities and evaluating the readiness and effectiveness of fleet and installation force protection programs.



The two-part approach is designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment and facilities.



For more than one hundred years, NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," has supported the operational and training missions of tenant commands, including Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC), Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and is the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).