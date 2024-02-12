Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Participates in Annual CNIC, USFFC Force Protection Exercise

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces personnel and community law enforcement partners are participating in Exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2024 (SCCS24) Feb. 7 onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. An annual U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) exercise designed to ensure security forces are at peak readiness to deter and respond to potential security threats, all U.S.-based Navy installations participate in the two-week exercise. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (SW/AW) Russell Lindsey)

    #NASP #CNRSE #USNavy #ReadyNavy #NavyInstallations #SolidCurtain #CitadelShield #NavyReadiness

